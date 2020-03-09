

News at a Glance



Kano: Northern elders react as Ganduje dethrones Sanusi Daily Post - A body of Northern elders, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Umar Ganduje led State Government. The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



