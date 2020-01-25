

News at a Glance



Kano Re-Run: Ex-Majority Leader, Doguwa Returns, Jibrin Out The Nigeria Lawyer - Following the bye-election conducted into the seats of the Federal House of Representatives at DoguwaTudunwada and Kiru Bebeji Constituencies last Saturday, the former House majority leader, Alhaji Alasan Ado Doguwa, has won with a landslide victory at ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



