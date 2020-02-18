

News at a Glance



Kano Seeks Stronger Ties With UK In Education, Health, Agric. Sectors 247 U Reports - -As UK Ambassador hails Ganduje for efforts in human development To further strengthen the sectors of education, health and agriculture in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje solicited for stronger synergy between the state and United Kingdom, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



