Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kano State: Emir Sanusi Accepts Ganduje’s Appointment
Naija News  - The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted the appointment of the Abdullahi Ganduje-led government as the Chairman Council of Emir’s in Kano State. The Emir also rejected a letter in circulation that he asked the governor to make specific ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 CJN: ‘Sharia Law Is Not Islamisation Of Nigeria’ – Islamic Scholars - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
2 It’s time to focus on fulfilling campaign promises, Buhari tells APC govs - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 PREMIER LEAGUE!! See The Latest Update On Pogba’s Future At Man United - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s International Reputation Is Damaged Over Sowore’s Rearrest – Former Us Ambassador, John Campbell - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
5 IPPIS throwing away FG 2009 agreement – ASUU - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
6 President Buhari Receives Gowon At The State House (Pictures) - News Dey, 5 hours ago
7 FUTO students wrongly deported by Croatian security to Bosnia enroute Nigeria - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are based on a super-elite US Navy training program, and fighter pilots say the films are pretty spot on – INSIDER - Fuze, 5 hours ago
9 Ekiti PDP lawyer counters party chairman over alleged sale of party secretariat by Fayose - Ripples, 5 hours ago
10 The Forgotten Story of Hafsatu, The Beloved & Eldest Wife of Sardauna of Sokoto Sir Ahmadu Bello Who Was Assassinated By Coupists While Protecting Her Husband From Bullets In 1966 - Abiyamo, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info