Kano State Government Bans Almajiri Children from Street Begging
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Kano State Government has banned street begging by Almajiri children in the state. The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known during...

3 hours ago
Almajiri: Kano Governor Bans Street Begging Sahara Reporters:
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has banned street begging by children popularly known as almajiri in the state. Ganduje disclosed the decision on Tuesday according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar. He noted that the ...
Premium Times:
The government says the effort is to fully consolidate on the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education in the state.
Kano bans street begging by Almajiris Within Nigeria:
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has banned street begging by children known as Almajiris. The order was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Abba Anwar, his spokesman.
Street begging by Almajiris outlawed in #Kano Instablog 9ja:
Gov. #Ganduje has announced a ban on street begging by #Almajiris in #KanoState. In a statement on Tuesday, the governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, said the effort was to fully consolidate the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools ...
Wotzup NG:
Gov. Ganduje has announced a ban on street begging by Almajiris in Kano State. The Governor’s spoke man on Tuesday made a statement that the reason why is the state wants fully consolidate free primary and secondary education.


