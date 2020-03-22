

News at a Glance



Kano State government launches 36 billion naira RUGA settlement project Xquisite360 Blog - Xquisite 360 Blog Kano State government launches 36 billion naira RUGA settlement project Good development for the people of Kano and Nigeria as The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a $95 million agro- Kano State government ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



