Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kano approves N79m counterpart fund to boost healthcare delivery
News photo Vanguard News  - Kano State Government has approved N79 million as a contribution to the implementation of the 2019 Health Work Plan. The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this on Saturday when he briefed journalists on the outcome of ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Travails of the fire fighters - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari’s children have right to use Presidential jet – Presidency - Slayminded, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian among 176 victims of Ukranian plane crash - Diamond Celebrities, 2 hours ago
4 JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME - Ebal's Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Meghan Markle Reportedly Signed A Voiceover Deal With Disney After Royal Family Exit – Details! - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
6 Haftar forces announce ceasefire in Libya - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 Doctor Strange 2: The Best Multiverse Of Madness Director Replacements – Screen Rant - Fuze, 4 hours ago
8 UK ambassador to Iran arrested for ‘inciting’ protesters in Tehran - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
9 Plane Crash: Iranians Protest ‘Removal’ Of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khramenei - Naija News, 5 hours ago
10 Taiwan re-elects female president for 2nd term with record breaking 8.2m votes - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info