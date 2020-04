News at a Glance



Kano government arrests Imam for holding Juma'€™at prayer amid Coronavirus lockdown Linda Ikeji Blog - The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque has been arrested by the Kano State for holding Juma’at prayer, in spite of a lockdown order issued to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Recall that the Kano State government had ordered a total lockdown in the state for seven ...



