

News at a Glance



Kano re-run: My mandate was stolen but I accept defeat ― Jibrin Vanguard News - By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano Aftermath of the Saturday’s re-run election in Kano, the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa said his ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



