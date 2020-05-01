

Kano records 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as total infections now 219 NNN - 80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. “Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 219,” it said. The ministry advised residents of the state to comply with the government’s lockdown and stay-at-home order to break the transmission chain of the virus.



