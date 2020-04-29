Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano’s Deaths: It’s Spiritual, Not Corona Virus – Babatope Links The Death To Sanusi Banishment.
Dez Mayorz  - Kano deaths Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport, on Wednesday said the Kano state government must look inwards and see if it has not violated the cultural tradition of the ancienstry through the banishment of the former Emir, ...

8 hours ago
1 Trump accuses WHO of being ‘pipe organ’ for China - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 #Coronavirus: Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua Shares Foods Items In Lagos (Video Inside) - Benco News, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: FG delivers 110 truckloads of food to Kano – Minister - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
4 NYC Woman Slams Mayor Bill De Blasio After Husband’s Corpse Left For Hours - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: FG to Decontaminate 123 Aircraft and 13 Airports - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 700 People Die In Iran After Drinking Alcohol To Cure Coronavirus - Gist More, 5 hours ago
7 Nigerian Businesswoman, Judith Omonua, Dies Ahead Of Her Surgery Delayed By The Lockdown - Willamazen, 5 hours ago
8 65 arrested for holding a party in Lagos despite lockdown - Naija Log, 5 hours ago
9 FG orders banks to open from Monday - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
10 CBN resumes US dollar sales for SMEs and school fees - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
