

News at a Glance



Kano’s Deaths: It’s Spiritual, Not Corona Virus – Babatope Links The Death To Sanusi Banishment. Dez Mayorz - Kano deaths Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport, on Wednesday said the Kano state government must look inwards and see if it has not violated the cultural tradition of the ancienstry through the banishment of the former Emir, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



