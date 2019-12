News at a Glance



Kanu Nwankwo Loses ‘Daughter’ The New Diplomat - Former Super Eagles playmaker, Kanu Nwankwo on Tuesday said he has lost one of the beneficiaries of his heart foundation. “Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone,” Kanu posted on Twitter. “My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P ...



