Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President In 2020 — See Tweet – Warritatafo
News photo Newzandar News  - Happy Birthday, America, from Kanye West. Your present? A vow from the rapper that he’s running for President in 2020. Well, apparently someone couldn’t wait [...]

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President Information Nigeria:
American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to President Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden. “We must ...
Kanye West announces he is running for US president FL Vibe:
Kanye West announces he is running for US president American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of United States President Donald Trump, has announced that he will run for president in 2020, raising bewildered reactions to his move...


