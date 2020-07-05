Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kanye West declares interest in running for US President in 2020
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West has declared his interest in running for the president of the United States in the November 2020 elections.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Kanye West Declares His Intention To Run For U.S. President Uju Edochie's Blog:
American rapper and entrepreneurKanye Westformally announceshis campaignin the U.S. presidential election on Twitter. He is running as an independent.
Kanye West Declares Intention To Run For US President Talk Glitz:
Rapper Kanye West, in an Independence Day tweet, on Saturday (local time) announced that he is running for the president of the United States. The 43-year-old musician said used the hashtag “2020 vision,” appearing to indicate he plans to toss his hat ...


   More Picks
1 Makinde’s Deputy, Commissioners barred from attending Ajimobi’s Fidaus prayer - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 2023: I am no mischief maker, Atiku will return to APC- Bamgbose insists - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 President Buhari is an ‘accidental president’ ‘ – Fasyose - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
4 American rapper, Kanye West Officially Announce to run for the 2020 presidential race - Linda Vees Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NNPC names Ewubare’s replacement, appoints, redeploys five others - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 SON raises alarm over imported fake engine oil - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll play until I’m 43’ - The Dabigal Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Jigawa PDP crises deepen as faction rejects 135 local govt caretaker appointments - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 Experts say tackling of Nigeria’s gas bottlenecks imperative for economic gains - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
10 Concerns mount over Nigeria’s delayed PIB fiscal framework - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info