

News at a Glance



Kanye West ‘neediest, moodiest and worst tipper’ of celeb bodyguard’s clients Ofofo - Kanye West’s former bodyguard says the rapper was one of his “least favorite people” to work with. Celebrity bodyguard and former NYPD cop Steve Stanulis opened up about working with West on the podcast “Hollywood Raw” with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.



News Credibility Score: 21%



