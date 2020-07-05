Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kanye West to face Trump, Biden in Nov 3 election
News photo First Reports  - American popular rapper, Kanye West has declared his intention to contest for the most coveted office in the United States on November 3, 2020, election. He made the announcement on Sunday, July 5 via his verified Twitter handle. Kanye tweeted.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Kanye West To Battle Trump, Biden In US Presidential Election ODU News:
Kanye West says he would be contesting for United States President. He announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.
Kanye West to battle Trump, Biden for US presidential election Phenomenal:
“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. “I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION.” ...


   More Picks
1 Makinde’s Deputy, Commissioners barred from attending Ajimobi’s Fidaus prayer - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 2023: I am no mischief maker, Atiku will return to APC- Bamgbose insists - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 President Buhari is an ‘accidental president’ ‘ – Fasyose - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
4 American rapper, Kanye West Officially Announce to run for the 2020 presidential race - Linda Vees Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NNPC names Ewubare’s replacement, appoints, redeploys five others - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 SON raises alarm over imported fake engine oil - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll play until I’m 43’ - The Dabigal Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Jigawa PDP crises deepen as faction rejects 135 local govt caretaker appointments - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 Experts say tackling of Nigeria’s gas bottlenecks imperative for economic gains - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
10 Concerns mount over Nigeria’s delayed PIB fiscal framework - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info