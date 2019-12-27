Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kara/Berger Bridge: Fresh gridlock emerges as reconstruction begins Jan 6
News photo 1st for Credible News  - Another round of gridlock is set to begin on the Berger-Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; as reconstruction work resumes by Monday, January 6.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Simi drags Twitter influencer for saying she desires to be a Marlian - Kemi Filani Blog, 35 mins ago
2 PDP Mandates Okowa to Reconcile Wike, Dickson - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Airplane with 100 passengers on board crashes in Kazakhstan - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 PDP shops for 2023 presidential candidate - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Niger Bridge at risk of collapse, Igbo group cries out - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 FG Orders Closure of Sagamu Bridge after Christmas Day Fire - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 Five die in Ogbomoso-Ilorin auto crash - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 7 persons killed, many injured in plane crash - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Akpotis’ debacle and how to overcome gender bias with inclusive political agenda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Outrage as EEDC moves to disconnect South East prepaid meter users - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
