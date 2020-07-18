

News at a Glance



Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant Sahara Reporters - An All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing MashiDutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State in the House of Representatives, Mansur Mashi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would no longer be relevant come 2023 if he supports Bola Tinubu' ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



