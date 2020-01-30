

Katsina Man Arrested For Chaining, Torturing Wives For 10 Months News Break - A man simply identified as Samaila, has been arrested in Katsina State for allegedly chaining and torturing his two wives, Fatima Salisu and Hadiza Musa, in his home for 10 months. The two women, aged 20, have no children with the suspect.



