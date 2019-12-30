Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kcee And E-Money Show Off Their New House In The Village (photos)
9ja News Arena  - Kcee And E-Money Show Off Their New House In The Village (photos)

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Davido Take Sophia Momodu & Their Daughter Imade To Ghana For Vacation - Made 4 Naija, 1 hour ago
2 Burna Boy And Rema Make Obama's Favourite Songs Of 2019 List - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
3 ‘What’s the outcry for?’ Senate dismisses concerns over N37bn for NASS renovation - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Kcee And E-Money Show Off Their New House In The Village (photos) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
5 Comedian, Craze Clown Gets Engaged (Photo) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
6 Famous Comedian And Musician Neil Innes Dies At 75 - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 ECO: Nigeria hesitant as Ghana lauds French ECOWAS members’ decision to dump CFA - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 50% of Benin Republic’s electricity demand now met by local power stations - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
9 INTERPOL Arrest Osaze In France (Here’s Why) - Concise News, 3 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Rema make Obama’s list of favourite music - PM News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info