

News at a Glance



Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of COVID-19 Ladun Liadi Blog - Menegian, one of the children of the late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died of coronavirus at a London hospital.Menegian was 50 at the time of his death.Sister to the deceased, Noo, made the announcement in a Facebook post today.She wrote, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



