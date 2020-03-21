Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kenny Rogers cause of death: Country Music Star Kenny Rogers dies at 81
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Country Music star Kenny Rogers known for hit song ”The gambler” has died. Kenny Rogers died last night at 10.50 pm. He died from natural causes. Kenny died at home peacefully and was surrounded by family while he took his last breath.

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Popular American country musician, Kenny Rogers, dies at 81 Popular American country musician, Kenny Rogers, is dead. He died at the age of 81 at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, United States. His family announced his death on ...
Premium Times:
The music legend was aged 81
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog American singer and Country music legend Kenny Rogers has is dead at the age of 81. His family announced his passing away in a statement issued late on Friday. According to ...
The Herald:
American country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81.  Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,’ a statement said.
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at age 81 NNN:
U.S. country music icon, Kenny Rogers, has died at age 81, his family announced on Twitter early Saturday. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25 p.m. at the age of 81,’’ the family wrote.
Point Blank News:
Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned nearly six decades, has died at the age of 81, his publicist Keith Hagan told CNN. The artist’s family announced his passing on…
Today:
Country music legend Kenny Rogers passes on
All you should know about Kenny Rogers The News Guru:
Celebrated country music icon, Kenny Rogers has passed on at the age of 81 Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” according to a statement by representative Keith Hagan.
Champion Newspapers:
Famous American singer Kenny Rogers is dead. He was 81. His death was announced by the family early Saturday. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81.
Inside Business Online:
American singer and actor, Kenny Rogers, has died from natural causes, his family has announced. He was 81.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Rogers family has announced the death of country music legend Kenny Rogers Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.He was 81 years old In a career ...
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Is Dead Naija News:
American country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away peacefully at home from natural causes aged 81. Naija News reports that his death was confirmed by a family representative.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Oh My God!!! My all time Favourite Musician Kenny Rogers has passed on at the age of 81 years. He passed on Friday night and the sad news was announced by his family. He was married five times and is survived by five Children. Which of his songs is ...
Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81 Ono Bello:
The world has lost another legend as country music star Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s passes away at the age of 81. His family confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday. According to the statement he ...
Brainnews Radio:
Country music legend, Kenny Rogers has died leaving family and fans in deep shock.
Paradise News:
By Kelvin Obambon Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died aged 81, his family have revealed. The star passed away of natural causes at his [...]
NPO Reports:
Read the Life and Times of Kenny Rogers
Leaders NG:
Kenny Rogers, the country musician behind such hits as “The Gambler” and “Lady” over a six-decade career, has died at the age of 81, his family announced early Saturday. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home [...]
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dead at 81 Nigeria Newspaper:
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Fuze:
He sold over 50 million albums with his distinctive, husky voice.
The New Diplomat:
Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” they said ...
Wotzup NG:
American singer, Kenny Rogers, is dead. The country musician died at age 81, BBC reported. Mr Rogers topped pop and country charts during the 1970s and 1980s, and won three Grammy awards.
Naija Log:
Kenny Rogers has died. The 81-year-old country music legend passed away on Friday (20.03.20) from natural causes under the care of a


