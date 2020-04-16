

News at a Glance



Kenyan Author Ken Walibora Dies Monte Oz Live - Renowned Kenyan linguist, author and journalist Ken Walibora is dead. Prof Walibora, 56, lost his life after being knocked down by a matatu on Landhies Road in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday. He had been missing since Friday, with his family ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



