

News at a Glance



Kenyan woman poisons her children and hangs self, leaves suicide note blaming husband Gist Punch - A 33-year-old woman, identified as Jane Mwende Nguthu, on Wednesday night committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Komarock, Nairobi County.The woman hanged herself with an iron box cable shortly after her neighbours rescued her children ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



