Khafy visits brother’s graveside, killer still unknown
Phenomenal  - As police in the UK continue to search for killers of Alexander Kareem, brother to reality show star, Khafy, she has visited his graveside to reassure her love for him. “i love you forever, Alex. Rest well,” she says while urging whoever knows the ...

10 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Children, grandchildren extol Bode Akindele - The Punch, 6 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Current system not working, NLC tells FG - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 DAWN gets e-device for Southwest pupils - The Nation, 7 hours ago
4 Transfer of cargoes without consignee consent unethical, NSC warns operators - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
5 Lagos, FCT, Kano top states with most virus tests - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Oyo discharges two patients, records three fresh deaths - Ripples, 11 hours ago
9 EDO 2020 | No Kneeling Stunt will Save Oshiomhole, APC from Defeat, Vows Edo Deputy Gov - Metro Watch, 6 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole To PDP, Don’t Focus On Me, I’M Not A Candidate. - Nigeria Breaking News, 11 hours ago
