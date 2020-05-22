

Kidnapped boy killed, buried in house after father paid N4.5m ransom The Guardian - A suspected kidnapper, 16-year-old Muhammed Jubril, has disclosed that 15-year-old Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman, his neighbour, who was abducted, was brought into their house for ransom and was killed after collecting N4.5million.



