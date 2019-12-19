

News at a Glance



Kidnappers kill gang member for fleeing with N5m and buying a car Linda Ikeji Blog - Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected kidnappers, 28-year-old Best Kevwe Iweh and 30-year-old Emmanuel Tomson for reportedly killing their gang member Raymond Enahon. The ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



