Killing of 11 Christians: Elders Forum furious with Buhari
Scan News Nigeria  - National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) on Sunday descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of 11 Christians on Christmas Day. The Christians were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). According to reports, ...

2 days ago
   More Picks
1 2020: MFM GO, Olukoya Releases Prophesies About Nigeria, Leaders - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 New Year: Buhari wants Nigerians to be tolerant, law abiding - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Governor Wike insists Rivers is a ‘Christian state’ - See Naija, 2 hours ago
4 Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2020 Prophecy - Believers Portal, 2 hours ago
5 Minimum wage deadline: NLC ask state council to standby - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Ganduje suspends ban on male, female on same tricycle - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
7 YEAR IN REVIEW: Atiku’s woes, Saraki’s fall, Kalu’s imprisonment, others. Are these signs APC is consolidating? - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement Leads as 10 Firms Account for 74% of NSE’s Capitalisation - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Man ends up in the hospital after the engagement ring he bought to propose with got stuck on his finger - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 ‘I will step on toes’ – Makinde - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
