Killings: Oyo police commissioner relocates to Moniya NNN - The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has relocated his office to Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state following the killing an 18-year-old, Barakat Bello, and a 29-year-old, Azeezat Somuyiwa, in the area.



