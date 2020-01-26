

News at a Glance



Kim Jong-Un’s aunt makes her first public appearance since the execution of her husband MusBizu Beat - The aunt of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Unhas been seen in public for the first time since the execution of her husband in 2013. Kim Kyong Hui is the daughter of North Korea’s founder, Kim ll-sung, and sister to former leader Kim Jong-il. She had ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



