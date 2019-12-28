Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kim Kardashian Gifts Daughter Michael Jackson’s Jacket Valued At $65
News photo Concise News  - America media mogul and model, Kim Kardashian has gifted her first born North West piece of pop culture history with Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” jacket.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Pictures From Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra’s Traditional Wedding - Gist More, 1 hour ago
2 Why Buhari may not win the war on corruption —APC Chieftain - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack Edo deputy gov’s house - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Woman Caught On Viral Video Body Slamming Maid Is Arrested In Enugu (PHOTOS) - The Trent, 2 hours ago
5 Coal delivery impacted as fire breaks out at Eskom’s Majuba power station - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos State Government Reopens Club Quilox - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Was Sexually Assaulted By Cab Driver - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Bollywood Star Kushal Punjabi Found Dead In His Apartment – Guardian - Fuze, 3 hours ago
9 Christian persecution: You got it totally wrong, CAN hits back at Sultan - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 Customs Seizes Record $1bn Cocaine Hidden Inside Soy Flour Containers - KOKO TV Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info