Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


King Swazo – “Big Things” (Jah Love)
News photo Too Xclusive  - The fast rising gospel Reggae artist “King Swazo” serves us with visuals to his Top shelve international reggae vibe titled...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

VIDEO: King Swazo – Big Things Naija Loaded:
The fast-rising gospel raggae artist King Swazo, serves us with visuals to his Top shelve international reggae vibe titled “Big Things” (Jah Love). This vibe is an excellent blend of the gospel and circular world.
King Swazo – “Big Things” (Jah Love) « tooXclusive Slayminded:
The fast rising gospel Reggae artist “King Swazo” serves us with visuals to his Top shelve international reggae vibe titled “Big Things” (Jah Love). This vibe is excellent blend of the gospel and circular world.
VIDEO: King Swazo – Big Things || @Swazo360 Exclusive Clue:
VIDEO: King Swazo – Big Things || @Swazo360


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 3 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info