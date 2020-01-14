Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kings who indulge in clubbing, drinking do not deserve respect – Alaafin
2 hours ago
No Honour For Kings Who Take Alcohol In Public — Alaafin Naija Loaded:
As prominent Yoruba kings gathered in Oyo town yesterday, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi said any monarch who takes alcoholic drinks in public does not deserve respect. The...
Kings who indulge in Clubbing, Drinking and Smoking do not deserve respect – Alaafin of Oyo Luci Post:
Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, has said that Yoruba Kings and chiefs who indulge in clubbing, smoking, drinking and other vices, do not serve the respect from anyone. The monarch said this...
Clubbing kings don’t deserve respect - Alaafin of Oyo Ladun Liadi Blog:
Yoruba kings and chiefs who indulge in clubbing, smoking, drinking and other untoward behaviour are not worthy of honour and any respect, says the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.Oba Adeyemi spoke in Oyo town on Monday during the installation of ...
Tori News:
During the coronation of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi gave a speech saying a king should not be drinking alcohol at clubs and public places.


