Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kingsley Obiora Resumes Duty As CBN Deputy Governor
CKN Nigeria  - Dr. Kingsley Obiora has assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic Policy Directorate, replacing Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on February 2, 2020.Welcoming Dr. Obiora on board, the Governor, Mr.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Civil Defense (NSCDC) Scheduled Screening Dates and Venues Update (March 2020) - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
2 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court to decide Imo Governor today - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
3 It’s Official: Oyetola reverses Aregbesola’s education policies in Osun - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19 Increases 9 fold in 24 hours - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari as defacto president! - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 New ISWAP boss slays five rebel leaders, silences clerical tones - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 Bandits kill 51 in Kaduna villages, raze houses - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Comedian Buchi and wife welcome baby boy - Naija Log, 2 hours ago
9 Neighbors rescued 3yrs Old girl from her mother after she seriously beaten for defecating on the bed (Photos) - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
10 FG’s plan to release $100m Abacha Loot to Gov Bagudu: The untold story - Desert Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info