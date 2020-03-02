

Kingsley Obiora Resumes Duty As CBN Deputy Governor CKN Nigeria - Dr. Kingsley Obiora has assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic Policy Directorate, replacing Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on February 2, 2020.Welcoming Dr. Obiora on board, the Governor, Mr.



