Kizz Daniel – “Yapa” [Audio + Lyrics]
News photo Ofofo  - Off Kizz Daniel buzzing album ‘King Of Love’ Enjoy “Yapa” produced by Qasebeatz. This track “Yapa” is the 10th from the 17 tracks album where Kizz Daniel shared that he is the greatest musician who gat melody and vibe all over his system.

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Kizz Daniel – “Tempted To Steal” [Audio + Lyrics] Too Xclusive:
Here is the track “Tempted To Steal” off Kizz Daniel new body of work ‘King Of Love‘… Enjoy! “Tempted To...
New Video: Kizz Daniel – Ada Bella Naija:
Off his latest project, “King of Love”, Kizz Daniel comes through with the official music video for the track “Ada”, directed by TG Omori. The new album – “King of Love”, which houses 17 songs, no features, as the theme of love.
Kizz Daniel Premieres New Video Ada Of His KOL Vol. 1 Album KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Flyboy Inc boss, Kizz Daniels drops the first official video of his latest studio project “King of Love” Vol.1. The video has an aesthetic feeling to it has it looks like a video of a song from the late 1990s and early 2000s, the song talks about “ ...
Kizz Daniel – “Boys Are Boy” [Audio + Lyrics] « tooXclusive Slayminded:
Off the ‘King Of Love‘ album delivered by Kizz Daniel here is the track “Boys Are Bad”… Listen and Enjoy! Kizz Daniel – “Boys Are Bad” Produced by PhilKeyz and DJ Coublon is about “Insecurity In Love “.
Kizz Daniel serves video for new single ‘Ada’ Online Nigeria:
<!– Ada- clip –> Ada- clip By Jennifer Okundia Fly Boy Inc boss and No Bad Songs pioneer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel releases the video of his Ada single.
Kizz Daniel releases video for new single ‘Ada’ Naija Log:
Fly Boy Inc boss and No Bad Songs pioneer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel releases the video of his
Afrobeats Global:
Music Video: Kizz Daniel – Ada Nigerian talented singer, Kizz Daniel premieres the visual to his recent new single dubbed “Ada“. Kizz Daniel’s new song “Ada” is off his recently released project “King Of Love” album which comprises of 17-songs.


