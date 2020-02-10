

News at a Glance



Knifeman arrested outside White House 'wanted to assassinate Donald Trump' Ladun Liadi Blog - A knifeman arrested outside the White House wanted to assassinate US President Donald Trump, according to a report.Roger Hedgpeth, 25, is said to have told a Secret Service officer 'I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump... I have a knife to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



