Kogi Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah Dies Of COVID-19 Complications The Trent - The Chief Judge of Kogi State and Life Bencher, Nasir Ajanah on Sunday, June 28, 2020 passed away at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja. The Information Officer of the state judiciary, Saeed Saqueeb, confirmed the death on Sunday. He ...



