Kogi West: Dino Melaye, PDP Close Case at Election Tribunal Within Nigeria - Petitioners in the dispute over the last election held in Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State – Dino Melaye and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – closed their case on Thursday. Melaye, the candidate of the PDP, is together with the party, ...



