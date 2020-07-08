Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi appoints Justices Olusiyi, Olowosegun as Ag. CJ, Customary Court of Appeal president
News photo News Diary Online  - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi as the  acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state following the demise of the [...]

4 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Inject Experience Into Kogi Judiciary, Bello Tells New CJ Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has on Wednesday sworn in newly appointed Chief Justice of Kogi State, Honourable Justice Henry Adebola Olusuyi and President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Bayo Olusegun. The Governor charged both ...
Gov. Bello appoints Justices Olusiyi, Olowosegun as Kogi Ag. CJ, President of Customary Court of Appeal NNN:
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi as the  acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state following the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah,  on June 28.
Gov. Yahaya Bello swears in new Acting Chief Judge, President Customary Court of Appeal Ogene African:
KOGI, Nigeria – The State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday swore in Justice Henry Adebola Olusuyi as Acting Chief Judge and Justice Bayo Olusegun as Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal with a charge to be selfless to the cause of ...


