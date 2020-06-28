Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kogi chief judge dies at Coronavirus isolation centre
News photo Monte Oz Live  - The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah is reportedly dead. TheCable reported that a member of the late Judge’s family who confirmed his death on Sunday morning, said he died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja. Ajanah died a week ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

#COVID19: Nasir Ajanah, Kogi Chief Jugde Dies In Abuja Isolation Centre The Breaking Times:
#COVID19: Nasir Ajanah, Kogi Chief Jugde Dies In Abuja Isolation Centre
Kogi Governor attends Ajanah’s burial The News:
I Richard Elesho Lokoja The remains of Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Kogi State Chief Judge who died of Coronavirus complications this Sunday at the age
Kogi Chief Judge Nasir Ajanah, buried under Governor Yahaya Bello’s watchful eye News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Nasir Ajanah, the chief judge of Kogi state who died at an COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja on Sunday morning, has been buried.
Kogi chief judge dies at Coronavirus isolation centre Nigeria Newspaper:
Kogi chief judge dies at Coronavirus isolation centre


   More Picks
1 Justice Nasir Ajana’s Death Will Create A Huge Gap In The Judiciary – Buhari - The Info Stride, 31 mins ago
2 Governor Makinde claimed he called me, but he never did – Ajimobi’s widow, Florence (video) - Gistvile, 43 mins ago
3 My Husband Deserves Better, Ajimobi’s Wife Blasts Makinde - Signal, 1 hour ago
4 Life Is Vanity, Fear God Because We’re All Going To Die – Florence Ajimobi Lambasts Seyi Makinde - KOKO TV Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Ajimobi Finally Buried In Ibadan Amid Tight Security (Photos) - NNX, 2 hours ago
6 Two fathers rape their daughters in Lagos - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 Kogi Chief Justice Buried, Yayaha Bello In Attendance - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
8 FA Cup: Lampard Blasts Chelsea Players After Qualifying For Semi-Finals - GL Trends, 2 hours ago
9 Barkley strike sends Chelsea into FA Cup semis - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 PDP’s interest in our internal affairs ‘curious’ —APC - Ripples, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info