Kogi gets committee on new Minimum Wage
PM News  - The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the constitution of a 14-member committee on the negotiation of the mew National Minimum Wage.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Obaseki, labour, trade unions harmonise N30,000 minimum wage agreement Vanguard News:
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) on Monday signed the new N30,000 national minimum wage document, which sets the stage for the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.
Yobe Govt. constitutes 11-man committee on minimum wage NNN:
Yobe government has constituted an 11-man committee for the implementation of the minimum wage in the state. Alhaji Muhammad Nura, acting Head of Service, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Damaturu. According to the statement, the ...


