Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kogi govt, labour set up committee on new minimum wage; will the negotiations ever end?
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Kogi State Government and the organised labour have set up a 14-man committee to negotiate the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Never Again - The News, 1 hour ago
2 Gigi Hadid is among the potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial – CNN - Fuze, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos SUBEB trains 4,800 teachers - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 “Dare to be yourself” – Chacha Eke Faani writes as she shares another makeup-free photo - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Edo: Gov Obaseki Signs New Minimum Wage Structure - Concise News, 2 hours ago
6 Elon Musk says Tesla cars will soon be able to talk - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Rescued Heavily Pregnant Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
8 Eko Excel: Lagos SUBEB trains 4,800 teachers from 300 schools - NNN, 3 hours ago
9 50 YEARS AFTER CIVIL WAR: We must embark on sober reflection – SOYINKA - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 NITDA Fund: EFCC to investigate defaulting telecoms providers, says Rep. - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info