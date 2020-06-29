Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi state chief judge reportedly dies at Covid-19 isolation centre
News photo Online Nigeria  - Nasir Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi State, is reportedly dead. According to the Cable, a member of the late Judge’s family confirmed his death on Sunday morning, saying that he died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja. Ajanahdied a week ...

35 mins ago
Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kogi over the death of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana. Ajana, 64, died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja, On Sunday Morning. He had ...
Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah has died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja. A family member confirmed the death today.
Gov. Yahaya Bello In Attendance By Kolawole Ojebisi Nasir Ajanah, the chief judge of Kogi state who died at an


