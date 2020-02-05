Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kolokuma LGA Vice Chairman appoints a 118-yr-old woman as his special adviser in #BayelsaState
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Kolokuma LGA Vice Chairman appoints a 118-yr-old woman as his special adviser in #BayelsaState

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Serena Williams Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Speaks on her Recent Losses - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Lawyer Challenges Okada Ban, Drags Lagos State Government To Court - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
3 Kolokuma LGA Vice Chairman appoints a 118-yr-old woman as his special adviser in #BayelsaState - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
4 Police Inspector Commits Suicide in Lagos - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Imo PDP Accuses APC Of Razing INEC Office - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 We look forward to welcoming Lil Wayne home – Abike Dabiri - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Northern Groups Form its Own Security Outfit ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’ - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 Give Makinde bad news – Peter Obi tells Oyo commissioners, advisers - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
9 North launches Security outfit – ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’ - Nija Eye, 3 hours ago
10 Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Instagram Post - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info