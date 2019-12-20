

Korea Line Pens Charter with Shell Tankers for LNG Carrier Duo Maritime First Newspaper - Shipping company Korea Line Corporation (KLC), part of Samra Midas Group, has signed a time charter contract for two LNG carriers with Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited. The deal is worth KRW 358.2 billion (about USD 307.3 million), the company ...



