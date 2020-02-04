Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Korean Companies to Flood Nigeria as FG Settles SHIN, LADOL Dispute
The positive intervention of the various agencies of the federal government for the resolution of the feud between Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) and LADOL, has boosted the confidence of Korean companies in Nigeria

8 hours ago
1 Lil Wayne Reveals He’s 53% Nigerian (Video) - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
2 Privatisation of GENCOs, DISCOS was bound to fail — TCN - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Coronavirus shoots Oil Prices Below Nigeria’s Budget Benchmark - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Imo: Group gives Uzodinma two weeks to vacate govt house - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Tech Innovation: Samsung unveils three affordable Galaxy devices - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 A Chance At Life For Retired Civil Servant, Mr. Akinrolabu Olugbeminiyi - Exclusive Clue, 2 hours ago
7 Lebanese promised me $2,000 monthly salary – trafficked woman - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Witness tells how Suswam’s people asked him to lie or lose his family members - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 APC Crisis: Gov. Obaseki reveals real cause of crisis with Oshiomhole - See Naija, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to borrow $17bn from China. Here is why - Ripples, 2 hours ago
