Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kris Jenner Is ‘Freaking Out’ Over Article Exposing Kylie’s Money Lies & Fraud, Claims Insider, As Forbes Stands By Their Story
Emperor Gist  - Earlier this week, Forbes magazine published a scathing article about Kylie Jenner, claiming that she lied her way to billionaire status.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Many dangers of Female Genital Mutilation - PM News, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria records highest COVID-19 cases in 24hrs - TVC News, 2 hours ago
3 Daystar LIVE Service 31st May 2020 - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
4 China Media, Hong Kong Government Bristle At Trump’s Pledges Of Curbs, Sanctions - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
5 Project Alert holds webinar on stemming domestic violence during lockdown - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
6 How security Officers are sabotaging Governor Wike, Obiano’s efforts on COVID-19 Crisis - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 Kaduna Police Denies Fresh Attack, Killings In Southern Kaduna - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Uganda records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases - Velox News, 3 hours ago
9 White cop charged with murdering George Floyd ‘effectively on suicide watch’ in an isolated cell - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
10 BREAKING – Britain “at very dangerous moment”, deputy chief medical officer says - Salone, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info