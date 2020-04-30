Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler at War Over Marital Estate Funds in Divorce Docs – Entertainment Tonight
Fuze  - Things are getting ugly between the ‘Very Cavallari’ star and the former NFL pro.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Apostle Suleman Releases Powerful Prophecies For May - Naija News, 4 hours ago
2 Nasarawa Assembly losses member - NNN, 4 hours ago
3 How my dad was killed by his jealous bestie - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu urges Jonathan to defend himself, wife, family - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Gbajabiamila’s Coronavirus bill satanic, will enforce vaccination – Pastor Giwa - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
6 Governors playing politics with COVID-19 numbers for funds – Northern Elders - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
7 Access bank to cut Salaries from May - Page One, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Chloroquine, Zithromax cures Coronavirus – Gov. Bala Mohammed opens up - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 TV anchor caught with half-n.a.k.e.d woman during live broadcast - and it's not his girlfriend - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Bill Gates lists things to do for life to get back to normal - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info