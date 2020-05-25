

News at a Glance



Kukushair CEO Akunna Nwala speaks on death of billionaire businessman, Keniebi Okoko Linda Ikeji Blog - Akunna Nwala, the CEO of luxury hair brand Kukushair has released a statement setting the record straight in her reported involvement in the death of billionaire businessman Keniebi Okoko who died on Tuesday April 14th 2020 after a botched liposuction ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



