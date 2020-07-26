Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kunle Afolayan purchases a 1929 vintage Mercedes-Benz-Gazelle
Wotzup NG  - Actor and Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has joined the club of Benz owners in lagos after he acquires 1929 vintage Mercedes-Benz-Gazelle. The excited film maker took to his instagram to show off his newly acquired whip.

3 days ago
